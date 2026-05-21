Dayton Children’s opens new urgent care facility on city’s west side

DAYTON — Leaders from Dayton Children’s Hospital added more care to the west side of Dayton on Thursday by opening a brand-new urgent care location.

News Center 7’s Nick Foley was in attendance as families who have been looking for better access to health care finally got it.

“On-demand care for the families in this community when they need it and where they need it,” said Dayton Children’s CEO Debbie Feldman.

Feldman announced the opening of their brand new, eight-room, urgent care facility on Germantown Street.

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The multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art facility will be fully staffed and offer point of care, testing with x-rays, full lab capabilities, and the ability to quickly offer more extensive care if needed.

“We have a high number of families in this area that have to go to the emergency room for very simple conditions, and now we can do all of those right here in their backyard,” said Dr. Lisa Ziemnik of Dayton Children’s. “So, runny noses, sore throats, abdominal pain, headaches, all of those typical things that families just need some advice on, and make sure that nothing serious is going on. We’ll be here for them for that.”

The location is a major victory for a community that has often had to take family members out of the area for care. Physicians who have practiced in the community for years said this is the result of listening to families and providing them with the resources they need.

“That’s what I heard and saw this past Saturday when the community was here,” said Dr. Alonza Patterson III, Dayton Children’s. “I saw a community that was excited to see their voices being heard, and the need they have expressed is being met in their neighborhood.”

The full-service urgent care will officially open on May 27.

During the festivities, Feldman learned that this new urgent care facility will be named after her. Feldman, who will retire in June, played a huge role in securing the millions needed for the facility and said her role as CEO has been the journey of a lifetime.

“I am not stopping,” she said. “I’m going to continue, maybe in a different way. This is an incredible community, and our kids deserve nothing less than the very, very best.”

Feldman’s name will be added to the building before the official opening next week.

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