Dayton Children’s among best in the country for 2 specialties, new report shows

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital has been recognized as one of the best children’s hospitals in the country for two specialties, according to a new report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The hospital was recognized as a 2024-2025 Best Children’s Hospital by U.S. News & World Report for orthopedics and pediatric and adolescent behavioral health, a hospital spokesperson announced.

TRENDING STORIES:

The rankings assist parents, caregivers, and physicians in “navigating the challenges of choosing the best possible care for children with serious illnesses and complex medical needs.”

This marks the fifth year Dayton Children’s Hospital’s orthopedics division has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report. It’s the first year that U.S. News has ranked Dayton Children’s pediatric and adolescent behavioral health.

The orthopedics and behavioral health divisions are two of Dayton Children’s busiest and most impactful specialties, according to Deborah Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“We are delighted to have them recognized by U.S. News & World Report for their innovative approach to care,” Feldman said. “Although the ranking is just one factor among many for families when deciding on the best care for their child, we hope it provides them with added confidence in choosing Dayton Children’s for their health care needs.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



