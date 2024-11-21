Dayton breaks 29-year-old snowfall record Thursday

DAYTON — The National Weather Service says a snowfall record was set in Dayton Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn is tracking the continued impacts. He will have the latest on what to expect LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

One inch of snow was recorded in Dayton, setting a new daily maximum snowfall record for the city.

TRENDING STORIES:

The previous record was set in 1995, according to the National Weather Service.

South of Dayton, Cincinnati got 1.1 inches which broke a record set in 1956.

0 of 20 First snowfall across the region Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer (Amanda from Richmond) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall of season across region Photo from: iWitness 7 viewer (William Richardson in Troy) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall across the region Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer (Irene from Arcanum) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall across the region Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer (Irene from Arcanum) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall across the region Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer (Irene from Arcanum) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall across the region Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer (Terry from Richmond) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall across the region Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer (Irene from Arcanum) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall across the region Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer (Irene from Arcanum) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall of the season in Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff First snowflakes of season fall across the regional Photo from: iWitness 7 viewer (Pamela Gillum in Clayton) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowflakes of season fall across the regional Photo from: iWitness 7 viewer (Pamela Gillum in Clayton) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowflakes of season fall across the regional Photo from: iWitness 7 viewer (Annica in Troy (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall of season across region Photo from: iWitness 7 viewer (Ronald Hartzell in Piqua) (iWitness7 Viewer) First snowfall of the season in Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff First snowfall of the season in Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff First snowfall of the season in Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff First snowfall of the season in Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



