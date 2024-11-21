Local

Dayton breaks 29-year-old snowfall record Thursday

By WHIO Staff
Casstown Snow Contributed: Anita Brown iWitness 7 Viewer
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The National Weather Service says a snowfall record was set in Dayton Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn is tracking the continued impacts. He will have the latest on what to expect LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

One inch of snow was recorded in Dayton, setting a new daily maximum snowfall record for the city.

TRENDING STORIES:

The previous record was set in 1995, according to the National Weather Service.

South of Dayton, Cincinnati got 1.1 inches which broke a record set in 1956.

0 of 20

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read