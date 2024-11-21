Dayton breaks 29-year-old snowfall record Thursday

DAYTON — The National Weather Service says a snowfall record was set in Dayton Thursday.
One inch of snow was recorded in Dayton, setting a new daily maximum snowfall record for the city.
The previous record was set in 1995, according to the National Weather Service.
South of Dayton, Cincinnati got 1.1 inches which broke a record set in 1956.
