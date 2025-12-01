Dayton basketball beats Georgetown, loses to No. 9 BYU in Orlando this week

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team went 1-1 during Thanksgiving week at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.

Dayton beat Georgetown in overtime, 84-79, on Thursday.

Sophomore Amael L’Etang led the Flyers in scoring with 18 points, matching a career high. Sophomore guard Bryce added 12 off the bench.

The win advanced Dayton to the championship game on Friday, Nov. 28, against the BYU Cougars.

UD built a double-digit lead in the first half and led, 38-32, at halftime. The Cougars outscored the Flyers, 26-4, to take a 56-43 lead in the second half.

Heard hit some big three-pointers to tie the game at 70-70. BYU was too much, and Dayton lost, 83-79.

UD has a 6-2 overall record.

They return home Tuesday night to host East Tennessee State. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the Flyers face Virginia at a neutral site in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tip-off is at noon.

The voice of the Flyers, Larry Hansgen, will call both games on WHIO Radio.

The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

