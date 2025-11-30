STAY INFORMED: Area school district delays class due to slick roads

The first school district in the Miami Valley has announced a delay in school on Monday.

Randolph Eastern School Corporation, in Randolph County, will have a 90-minute delay on Dec. 1 due to slick road conditions.

