Minor found shot near Ohio airport

COLUMBUS — A juvenile was recently found shot near an airport in Ohio on Saturday, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

Columbus police responded to reports of a person shot before midnight along Stelzer Road near the Interstate 670 on-ramp, which is located near the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

When police arrived on scene, they found a juvenile with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body, WBNS-10 reported.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

WBNS-10 reported that it is unclear where the shooting happened, and no suspects have been identified.

Those with information on this shooting are asked to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477) or Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Reffitt #222 at 614-645-4323.

