Dayton among top cities for buying a home with VA loan

DAYTON — United States veterans looking to purchase a home in the Dayton region are among the most qualified in the county and many are turning to the VA to make it happen.

A recent report from Upgraded Points found that Dayton ranked second in the top 100 cities for VA loan accessibility. About fifty percent of those veterans are choosing to go with a loan from the VA for an average price of a little under $300,000.

“The Dayton market is, especially from an owner-occupied standpoint, is certainly competitive, if not one of the most competitive in the country,” John Bell, Executive Director of VA Loan Guarantee Programs with the Department of Veterans Affairs, said. “So you have to credit those veterans that are living in that market, that are purchasing homes in that market, and really that sweet spot, or that $285,000-$300,000 range.”

Bell told News Center 7’s Nick Foley that little to no money-down loans have made the VA much more competitive in recent years, earning more than 10 percent of the total market share in the country. Locally, he said it’s qualified veterans who are driving their program.

“A lot of utilization and trust in that realtor relationship and really pushing for veterans to utilize the program in that market, so we’re very, very happy to see Dayton in that space,” Bell said. “We’ve always been very proud of how we perform in the Ohio market, because we know how important veterans are in that state period.”

Bell said if you are a veteran in the market for a home loan, you can visit their website for tools to make sure you go with the best product that fits your needs.

