Day Air Ballpark hosts Reds spring training game

DAYTON — The Cincinnati Reds are having an exhibition game at Day-Air Ballpark ahead of Opening Day.

It’s the Reds' exhibition game before the regular season starts.

The Reds will play a group of its organization’s top prospects.

The team is playing at Day-Air Ballpark to celebrate the Dayton Dragons’ 25th Anniversary.

Ahead of batting practice, News Center 7 talked to former Dragons player, now Reds top prospect, Matt Mclain.

“I came here right after the draft and the facility when I came here are really nice for minor league stadiums ... when I came here everyone was talking about how minor league stadiums aren’t very nice, and theres not always fans in the stands and I came here… Im like, what are you guys talking about?" McLain said.

Gates opened at 4 p.m. this afternoon, and fans were waiting to be let in.

Reds Team Manager Terry Francona said he was a big proponent in getting his team to play here.

“I knew the history, sell outs, the excitement here, so I know this is a good thing to play here and seems like the weather is going to cooperate,” Francona said.

The Dragons' 25th season home opener is on April 8.

