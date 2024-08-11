Daughter accused of stabbing, killing father in Ohio

NEWARK, Licking County — A 75-year-old Ohio man is dead after he was allegedly stabbed by his daughter Saturday afternoon, according to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp.

Licking County deputies responded to the 200 block of Parana Drive in Newark before 2 p.m. on reports of a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found Nick Neagos, 75, on the front porch suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Thorp.

Deputies noticed Nick’s daughter, April Neagos, 47, walking on Parana Drive with obvious stab wounds.

Nick died on scene from his injuries and April was transported to a Columbus area hospital.

According to Thorp, a preliminary investigation found that April stabbed Nick multiple times, and then stabbed herself.

Her current condition was not immediately available.

This stabbing is still under investigation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) responded to process the crime scene.

Thorp said detectives will pursue murder charges against April.

