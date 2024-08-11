Man dead after barricade situation near university in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A man is dead after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a house near The Ohio State University on Sunday, our media partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Columbus Division of Police officers initially responded to the 1500 block of Worthington Street around 8 a.m. on reports of a burglary.

Sergeant James Fuqua told WBNS-10 that an armed man forced entry into a house and displayed threatening behavior toward the 911 caller.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect ran away.

Fuqua said officers had an initial interaction with the suspect outside. Officers made several commands, telling the suspect to put his firearm down, WBNS-10 reported.

Officers fired shots during this encounter, Fuqua confirmed.

According to WBNS-10, the suspect reportedly refused to put down the firearm and ran into a house in the 100 block of West 8th Avenue.

Officers followed the suspect inside and found him hiding in a room. Additional shots were fired at this time.

Fuqua said it is unclear if the suspect returned fire.

Asanta Taaj Omar Miller was later found dead inside the home, WBNS-10 reported.

Police said the officers who fired shots were all okay.

Miller was barricaded for several hours, as multiple SWAT units and police officers responded to the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has been called to investigate the incident.

No other injuries have been reported.

