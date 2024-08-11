Multiple fire departments respond to fire at Dollar General in Riverside

Several fire departments have been called to assist with a fire at the Dollar General in Riverside early Sunday morning.
Crews were dispatched just after 5 a.m. to the 5500 block of Airway Rd on reports of a structure fire.
>> Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton
Firefighters are on the scene investigating the fire, according to a dispatcher.
Crews from Riverside, Huber Heights, Butler Township, and Beavercreek have been requested to assist, according to emergency scanner traffic.
This is a developing story.
©2024 Cox Media Group