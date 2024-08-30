Dangerous heat, near record highs today; late chance of showers, storms tonight

MIAMI VALLEY — It will be hot and humid Friday with a chance of showers and storms.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is TRACKING these showers and storms. She will have the latest TIMING this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

After another dry and warm morning, we will see partly cloudy skies Friday with highs near 95 degrees.

The record high for today is 96 degrees, according to Ritz.

Bus stop conditions Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and storms during the evening, Ritz says.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Miami Valley under a Marginal Risk for severe weather (Level 1 out of 5).

The main threats are strong winds and heavy rain.

Severe Weather Outlook (SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Futurecast for Saturday 12 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

There are more chances for showers and storms on Saturday, but rainfall totals look light, Ritz states.

We will update this story.

