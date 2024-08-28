Dangerous heat forcing schools to make changes to keep students safe

MIAMI VALLEY — School districts are making changes as we continue to see some of the hottest temperatures this year.
We break down how school districts are taking precautions to keep students safe this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.
There are extra water breaks for student-athletes and coaches have even ended practice.
Superintendents told News Center 7 they rely on athletic trainers to make the best decisions.
“We push our practices back to the cooler parts of the evening if we practice, and our trainers do a great job communicating with us,” said Chris Piper of Troy City Schools.
We will update this story.
