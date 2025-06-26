Dangerous heat continues for region; isolated strong storms with possible damaging winds

MIAMI VALLEY — We will see another day of dangerous heat across the region.

A Heat Advisory continues for the entire region until 8 p.m. Friday.

Heat alerts for region through Friday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this dangerous heat. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING on when we could see a cooler trend and IMPACTS of any strong storms today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is another dry and humid start, with temperatures in the low to mid-70s this morning.

Ritz says it will be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s with a heat index near 100.

Excessive heat tips Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A few more storms are possible this afternoon.

Futurecast for Thursday at 4 pm. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

“It will be even more humid after the storm during the heat of the day,” said Ritz. “A few storms have the potential to become strong to severe. Once again, wind is the primary threat, but some small hail is possible.”

Possible weather hazards for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

There is also a chance of minor flooding.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group