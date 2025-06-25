Crash shuts down I-70 WB in Montgomery County; injuries reported

BROOKVILLE — A crash on Interstate 70 has shut down lanes of traffic near Brookville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

A crash involving a semi and another vehicle was reported around 2:20 p.m. on I-70 westbound near Arlington Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that westbound lanes were shut down while first responders worked the scene.

Dispatchers also confirmed that injuries had been reported, but could not confirm the number at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group