Business security cameras catch black bear in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — The black bear sightings continue to grow in the Miami Valley.

Since last week, News Center 7 has been reporting on different black bear sightings across the Miami Valley. The latest comes from Clark County.

America’s Wildlife and Pest Control in Bethel Township shared a security video on social media Wednesday morning showing a young black bear walking in their driveway.

“Here at America’s Wildlife and Pest Control, we see a lot of strange things and hear a lot of tall tales; however, this is not one of them,” they wrote in the post.

Previously, a black bear has been spotted in Clinton, Greene, and Montgomery counties.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources experts tell people to stay far away from the bear and to remember that black bears are protected in Ohio.

