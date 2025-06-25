Search for missing father continues after 5-year-old’s body found in river

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Rescue teams are searching for the missing father of a child after both died in a river last weekend in Northern Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Patrick Cross and his five-year-old son Braxton were tubing when their inflatable flipped over and caused them both to end up in the water, according to the City of Cuyahoga Falls.

Rescue crews have been searching the River near Gorge Park since Saturday, around 7 p.m.

They found Braxton’s body on Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

City officials told CBS affiliate, WOIO-TV, that about 50 people have their eyes on the Cuyahoga River.

Rescue teams have used sonar, drones, and K9s. They have also looked downstream toward the dam.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this tragic time. The Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department, along with our county partners, remains committed to continuing search efforts throughout the day,” said Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters.

Braxton’s body was brought to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group