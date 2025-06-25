WATCH: People enter unlocked cars in Greene County neighborhood

GREENE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is reminding people to lock their cars after recent criminal activity.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted two videos on social media.

One video shows a person entering and searching through an unlocked car in Beavercreek Township.

The sheriff’s office said that thieves are looking for easy targets.

“The number one rule of thieves is that nothing is too small to steal,” the agency said on its Facebook page. “Secure your items.”

The second video shows a different car in the same area. However, the alleged thief was not successful because the car was locked.

The sheriff’s office is also reminding people not to leave a firearm in their car.

Anyone with information can contact (937) 562-4818.

