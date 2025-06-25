Heat Advisory for whole region; strong storms, damaging winds possible

MIAMI VALLEY — The heat wave continues across the region today.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of the region until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Heat Alerts for region Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

It is in effect for Randolph County (IN) until 8 p.m. on Friday.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK these hot and humid conditions. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING on when we could see relief this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Most of the region is waking up to temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s, with some areas even reaching the lower 80s.

Ritz says it will be another hot and muggy day with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index near 100.

Futurecast for Wednesday at 2 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

She said thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon. However, not everyone will see rain.

“There is a small chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. The main concern would be damaging winds,” she said.”

