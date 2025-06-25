Local sheriff’s office announces death of 34-year-old deputy

CLARK COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has announced that a deputy has died.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said that Deputy Ami Oliver, 34, passed away.
“Deputy Oliver passed away following a courageous battle with illness,” the department said on social media.
Her online obituary stated that she died on June 18 at Kettering Health in Washington Township.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New record set for warmest low temperature in Dayton
- 17-year-old motorcyclist dead after being hit by semi-truck in Warren County
- Heat Advisory for whole region; strong storms, damaging winds possible
Visitation has been scheduled for Thursday, June 26, at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield at 11 a.m.
A funeral service will follow at noon, with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
The sheriff’s office has invited the community to honor Ami Oliver’s life, service, and sacrifice.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group