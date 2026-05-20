Continuous rain causes problems in search for missing man in local river

ENGLEWOOD — More rain caused problems for crews searching for a missing man’s body in the Stillwater River on Wednesday.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell was on scene of the recovery efforts. We will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, firefighters switched from rescue to recovery operations on Tuesday.

They do not believe they will find this man alive.

He went after his girlfriend when she fell into the Stillwater River at Englewood MetroPark on Monday night.

On Wednesday, News Center 7 saw first responders from several departments at the park.

It was the third day in a row that they were searching the river for the body

After Monday night’s storms, the river had already come up about three to four feet on Tuesday.

Crews said with more rain, the river level was up another three to four feet on Wednesday.

Englewood fire said they had a smaller search crew on Wednesday compared to Tuesday.

The department also used a cadaver dog, which led to what firefighters described as some “positive hits” but no recovery.

Crews showed up at the river just after 7 p.m. on Monday after a woman called 911 after getting herself out of the river.

“Were you canoeing or something?” the dispatcher asked.

She told dispatchers she and her boyfriend were walking on the path when she fell into the river.

“I went along with the current, and I couldn’t get up because I couldn’t reach the bottom, so he jumped in after me even though he can’t swim. I told him not to,” she said.

“I don’t want you to go back in there to try to get him,” the dispatcher replied.

Crews had to stop their searches on Monday and Tuesday because conditions became unsafe.

They spent a full day on the water on Wednesday.

As of now, we have not heard from Englewood Fire about whether they’ve made a recovery.

But the chief has previously told this media outlet that they’re going to keep searching to bring closure to what happened here.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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