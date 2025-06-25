3 firefighters hurt, homeowner severely burned in Ohio home explosion

RICHLAND COUNTY — A home explosion in northern Ohio sent four people, including three firefighters, to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

The explosion and fire were reported at a home in Mifflin Township, in Richland County, around 6:48 a.m., according to the Madison Township Fire Department.

The department said they were called in as mutual aid.

When they got to the scene, the home was on fire, and a male occupant was in the front yard suffering from extensive burns.

WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported that the victim, a man in his 70s, was the homeowner.

The homeowner told firefighters that he was moving a leaking propane cylinder when it exploded.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with burns from his waist up.

While crews were working to put out the fire, a second explosion happened, according to the department. The debris from that explosion injured three firefighters, who were then taken to a nearby hospital.

A female occupant of the home was not injured in the explosion.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, but it appears to be accidental at this time.

