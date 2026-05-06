3 injured after driver allegedly runs red light, crashes into car in Miami Twp., report says

MIAMI TWP. — Three people were injured after a driver allegedly ran a red light, resulting in a crash in Miami Township late Monday night.

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The crash was reported at 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of Springboro Pike (SR-741) and Austin Boulevard, according to a Miami Township Police report.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash involved two vehicles and temporarily blocked off the intersection for about an hour.

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An initial investigation showed that a 2026 black Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Austin Boulevard, approaching State Route 741. At that same time, a 2014 white Honda Odyssey was going southbound on SR-741 approaching the Austin Boulevard intersection.

A 22-year-old woman drove the Hyundai and entered the intersection against a solid red traffic light. The Honda Odyssey, driven by a 48-year-old man, had a solid green light.

The Hyundai hit the Honda, resulting in a wreck, the crash report said.

Medics transported the 48-year-old Honda Odyssey driver to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The 22-year-old Hyundai driver and an 18-year-old Hyundai passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-serious injuries, the crash report stated.

Officers interviewed both drivers and independent witnesses. They also obtained ODOT traffic camera footage, the crash report said.

Miami Township officers cited the 22-year-old woman for running a red light.

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