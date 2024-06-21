Dangerous heat continues across region; when we could see relief

MIAMI VALLEY — The heat wave will continue across the Miami Valley on Friday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to track these hot temperatures and will have an update this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

Heat Advisory Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Today's forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Today, we will see high temperatures in the low to mid-90s with heat indices over 100 degrees.

It will be hot for the first day of the 2024 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show on Saturday, according to Ritz.

Attendees are encouraged to stay hydrated and take precautions against heat exhaustion.

Ritzy says the next best chance for rain will be Sunday. We will be less hot due to the clouds and storm chances with highs around 90 degrees.

Temperatures will be around 90 degrees to start next week, and we could see highs in the mid-80s on Thursday.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to track these conditions.

