‘Abnormally dry’ conditions blanket the Miami Valley in midst of heatwave

DAYTON — As of Thursday morning, the latest drought monitor has the entire viewing area under “Abnormally Dry” conditions. This means that we are drier than normal over a recent period and while it is not an official drought yet, it is a precursor to one.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn said, “The ongoing heat and lack of widespread rain could worsen these conditions very quickly, so we will need to keep an eye on these conditions over the next couple of weeks.”

Drought June 20 2024

The rainfall data from Dayton International Airport reflects these dry conditions recently as we are 1.51 inches below normal rainfall for June. The only measurable rain that Dayton has picked up since the downpours on June 5th was 0.01″ on June 14th, giving us a dry stretch that is not helpful for farmers or your lawns, flowers, and gardens.

Dunn said, “Some locations have picked up heavy rain in recent days from pop-up thunderstorms, and attached is a 7-day rainfall map showing some places getting 1-3 inches of rain, while others have received little if any, rain at all.”

Drought June 20 2024

This pattern will continue into the weekend before a better chance of rain arrives on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we will find a few more opportunities for rain. Additionally, heavy downpours will run off quickly and not absorb into dry grounds very efficiently.

“The key to removing any drought or dry conditions would be a nice, soaking rainfall that is not too heavy to allow the moisture to soak into the ground,” Dunn said.

