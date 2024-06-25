Cyberattack results in nearly $2 million loss for Ohio school district

CLERMONT COUNTY — A school district lost nearly $2 million after a cyberattack last year in Ohio

The West Clermont Local School said the attack happened in December 2023 and resulted in a net loss of $1.7 million, according to school superintendent Natasha Adams and treasurer Daniel Romano.

They said it happened when electronic payments were diverted to accounts not connected to any of the district’s vendors.

Once discovered, the district got both law enforcement and the state auditor involved, Adams and Romano said in a statement.

“The district has been working with these entities to take all necessary steps to recover the funds,” they said. “As the community knows, the district places a high priority on transparency. With that being said, this is an ongoing, open investigation; we have not been able to communicate until now. The district has been complying with law enforcement to protect the integrity of the case.”

The district’s IT staff also scanned all their computer networks and found no malicious or unauthorized entries.

No programs, services, or employees will be impacted due to the money loss, the district said.

They will provide updates on any new developments.

