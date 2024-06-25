Officers ask for help after 22-year-old woman dies, 6 others hurt in Dayton mass shooting

DAYTON — Dayton police are searching for the person or people responsible for a mass shooting early Monday morning.

As reported Monday on News Center 7′s Daybreak, Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched to the area of Home and Euclid Avenues around 12:50 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Seven people in total were shot and a woman is dead. One person is in critical condition.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 22-year-old Donna Zile.

Lt. Col. Eric Henderson said Monday that there was a party at a vacant house when the shooting happened.

Henderson said it was determined there had been a drive-by shooting and multiple vehicles were involved.

“It’s important to highlight that this is the third time we’ve had large gatherings of young people and then had incidents occur,” Henderson.

Dayton police said between 50 and 100 young people, some young adults, and some juveniles, gathered on the corner of Home and Kearney Avenues.

A home on that corner is vacant and seemed to be the spot the crowd centered around.

People living close by said the young people weren’t fighting and there was little warning of incredibly violent danger.

“Then all of a sudden gunfire, sounded like firecrackers but it went on forever!” said Verna Bozeman.

Bozeman said that she had two granddaughters who had just driven away from the gathering and a couple of grandsons who ran for cover when someone driving by started firing.

News Center 7 counted almost 70 evidence markers in the street, indicating dozens of shots were fired in the attack. It’s not clear if anyone at the party fired back at the vehicle passing by.

Police are asking anyone with information to help them identify the people responsible for launching this deadly attack.

Anyone who may have any information or video is asked to call police (937) 333-1232 to speak to a detective. You can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867).

