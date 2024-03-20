Customer starts online petition asking Skyline to bring back Mt. Dew

OHIO — A Skyline Chili customer is so concerned about the chain’s decision to switch from Pepsi products to Coca-Cola products that they’ve started an online petition to bring one specific Pepsi product back.

In a Change.org petition started on Monday, Virginia Miller is asking the chain to bring Mountain Dew back to the menu.

“As a loyal customer of Skyline I am deeply concerned about the recent decision to switch from Pepsi to Coke. This change was made without consulting the customers who have come to associate Skyline with their favorite Pepsi products. For many of us in Cincinnati, OH, a meal at Skyline is not complete without a refreshing Mountain Dew,” Miller’s petition states.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Skyline announced it would be making the switch to Coca-Cola products on Monday, the same day Miller created her petition. They said the change would go into effect in April.

“We understand that businesses must make decisions based on various factors but we believe it is crucial for companies like Skyline to consider their customers’ preferences too,” the petition states. “We urge you not just as consumers but as part of the community you serve - let our voices be heard! Please reconsider your decision and keep offering Pepsi products at your establishments.”

The petition’s original goal was 1,000 signatures. As of 2 p.m., 1,176 people have signed the petition and its goal has been increased to 1,500 signatures.

