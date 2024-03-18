State And Regional

Skyline Chili announces major menu change

By WHIO Staff

Skyline Chili

OHIO — Skyline Chili has announced a major change coming to its menu this April.

On Monday, Skyline Chili posted to social media announcing its new partnership with Coca-Cola products.

“Soon you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite Coke products with your Skyline Coneys and Ways starting this April,” the restaurant posted to social media.

The restaurant will no longer serve Pepsi products like Mountain Dew but will keep Dr. Pepper and its classic iced tea on the menu.

Along with Coke, Diet Coke, and Coke Zero, Skyline will also offer Sprite, Mello Yellow, Fanta, and Barq’s Root Beer.

