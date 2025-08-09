Crews respond to vehicle engulfed in flames on I-75 in Montgomery County

VANDALIA — Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County last Friday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Vandalia and Butler Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire around 8 p.m. Friday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Vandalia Division of Fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

A photo shared by an iWitness7 Viewer shows the SUV pulled onto the side of the road, fully engulfed in flames.

No one was injured as a result, according to the fire division.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group