Crews respond to reported commercial structure fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Crews responded to a reported fire at a commercial structure in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., crews were dispatched to Union Air Park Blvd on reports of a commercial structure fire.

There were reports of smoke and the smell of something burning, according to Emergency scanner traffic.

The structure is reportedly the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

This is a developing story.

