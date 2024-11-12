Crews respond to reported commercial structure fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Crews responded to a reported fire at a commercial structure in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.
Just before 5 a.m., crews were dispatched to Union Air Park Blvd on reports of a commercial structure fire.
There were reports of smoke and the smell of something burning, according to Emergency scanner traffic.
The structure is reportedly the Amazon Fulfillment Center.
This is a developing story.
