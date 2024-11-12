Police looking for 2 people suspected of putting credit card skimmer on convenience store checkout

BEAVERCREEK — Police are looking for two people who are suspected of placing a credit card skimmer on a convenience store checkout.
Beavercreek Police shared photos on Facebook of two people who are suspected of putting a credit card skimmer on a self-checkout at a Sheetz convenience store on Oct. 22.
If you have any information on the identity of the two suspects, contact Officer Stephens at 937-426-1225 ext. 688 or stephensj@beavercreekohio.gov.
BPD is also reminding people that when using a credit or debit card at a point of sale, such as at a gas point or ATM, be on the lookout for skimming devices.
Here are a few tips to recognize them:
- Check for signs of damage or tampering on the card reader.
- Give the card reader a gentle pull and twist. Legitimate readers are robust, and a skimmer will often come loose.
- Regularly monitor your credit/debit card statements for any suspicious activity.
- If you notice any unauthorized use, report it immediately.
If something looks off, trust your instincts and use a different machine.
“Remember: If you spot anything suspicious, notify the business immediately. The sooner we catch these devices, the safer our community stays!” Beavercreek police said in the post.
