Police looking for 2 people suspected of putting credit card skimmer on convenience store checkout

BEAVERCREEK — Police are looking for two people who are suspected of placing a credit card skimmer on a convenience store checkout.

Beavercreek Police shared photos on Facebook of two people who are suspected of putting a credit card skimmer on a self-checkout at a Sheetz convenience store on Oct. 22.

If you have any information on the identity of the two suspects, contact Officer Stephens at 937-426-1225 ext. 688 or stephensj@beavercreekohio.gov.

BPD is also reminding people that when using a credit or debit card at a point of sale, such as at a gas point or ATM, be on the lookout for skimming devices.

Here are a few tips to recognize them:

Check for signs of damage or tampering on the card reader.

Give the card reader a gentle pull and twist. Legitimate readers are robust, and a skimmer will often come loose.

Regularly monitor your credit/debit card statements for any suspicious activity.

If you notice any unauthorized use, report it immediately.

If something looks off, trust your instincts and use a different machine.

“Remember: If you spot anything suspicious, notify the business immediately. The sooner we catch these devices, the safer our community stays!” Beavercreek police said in the post.

Credit Card Skimmer Suspects Beavercreek (Beavercreek Police Department)

