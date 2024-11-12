21-year-old woman injured after attack in Dayton, 2 suspects identified

DAYTON — A 21-year-old woman was injured after an attack in Dayton Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 officers were dispatched to 4200 Dryden Road on reports of a stabbing.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers met the victim, a 21-year-old female, who had “an injury consistent with a cut,” according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini with the Dayton Police Department.

The woman was later taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers determined the incident actually occurred at 1200 Miami Chapel Road after an argument.

When the woman left one of two males threatened her with a handgun and followed her.

Officers have identified two suspects and the incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



