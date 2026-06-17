Crews preparing for possible severe weather

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is expected to see potential severe weather late Wednesday night.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins explains how emergency crews are preparing for this storm LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Storm Center 7 says we could see severe weather late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Storms are expected to move into our area between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are considered to be the main threats.

Emergency Management Agencies (EMA) will track conditions for possible changes. They want people to have more than one way to get severe weather watches and warnings.

“Just to make sure everyone is kind of extra aware of what’s going on and, you know, they’re ready just in case they need to be, you know, respond to any damage, activate warning sirens or anything like that,” said Mindy Saylor, Darke County EMA Director.

Mercer County saw straight-line wind damage last Thursday night. EMA officials are also expecting very strong winds late Wednesday.

“I think straight-line winds are just as intense as a tornado,” said Cassidy Freeman, Mercer County EMA specialist. “I think they’re calling for up to 75, 80 miles per hour winds again. So just be prepared, you know, have everything, start calling your friends and neighbors today.”

If you live in Darke County , you can sign up for the Countywide Emergency Alert on the EMA website; in Mercer County , you can do so from the Sheriff’s Office website homepage.

AES Ohio said that with the forecast, crews are reviewing staffing, response plans, and equipment, and putting crews in place so they can respond to any outages quickly and safely.

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