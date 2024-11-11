Crews demolishing partially collapsed building in Ohio

SALEM — Firefighters have urged caution after a partial building collapse Sunday.

The City of Salem’s Fire Department asked people on social media to avoid State Street in Downtown Salem after reports of a partial building collapse.

Photos from the department show the roof and back of the building caved in.

Salem Fire Chief Scott Mason told WKBN TV that the building was scheduled to be demolished next week.

“The building has been uninhabited for an extended period, including at the time of the collapse,” the department said on its Facebook page.

Crews began demolition Sunday but will resume on Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Crews demolishing partially collapsed building Photo contributed by Salem Fire Department (via Facebook) (Salem Fire Department (via Facebook) /Salem Fire Department (via Facebook))

