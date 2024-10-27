Crews battle fire at Dayton home

DAYTON — Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a Dayton home Sunday afternoon.

Dayton firefighters were called to the 300 block of Delaware Avenue for a fire around noon.

Crews on the scene reported smoke showing from the two-story home, according to Dayton Police and Fire on social media.

Initial reports indicated that the fire was located in the kitchen.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

