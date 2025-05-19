Credit union, high school open branch designed to encourage financial literacy among students

WEST MILTON, Miami County — A local credit union recently celebrated the grand opening of its first student-run branch.

Abbey Credit Union opened the branch inside Milton-Union High School on April 11, according to a spokesperson from the company.

The partnership is designed to teach students how to manage their money and learn the basics of everyday finances.

Five Milton-Union High School students and their staff advisor, Ms. Anderson, will run the credit union during school hours.

The students will be able to help their classmates with real transactions, including withdrawals and deposits, the spokesperson said.

The credit union and district worked together to design a Bulldog-branded debit card for participating students.

“This is about more than banking,” Ms. Anderson said. “It’s about giving students real-world experience that builds confidence and prepares them for life after graduation. The more skills they can build now, the better equipped they’ll be for their future.”

The spokesperson said the Abbey Credit Union will give a $500 scholarship to one participating student who demonstrates an understanding of the importance of financial literacy.

