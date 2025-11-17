‘Crazy to see;’ Delivery truck driver sees gunman partially hanging out of car, firing shots on I-75

WEST CARROLLTON — A man fired shots on Interstate 75 over the weekend, hitting three different vehicles.

This happened Saturday afternoon in West Carrollton on I-75 Southbound between the 44 and the 47 mile markers.

Max Polanco was driving his delivery truck back to work after a shift. He was southbound on I-75, headed toward the Dayton Mall area, when he heard pops. He thought it was a car backfiring until a car swerved over and cut him off.

“We see this black Charger just swerve, like I almost hit him,” Polanco said.

Before he had time to hit the horn, another car sped into his view.

“And then following, we just see somebody shooting from the back of a car,” he said.

Polanco told News Center 7 that the second car, which had the gunman, looked like a white Ford Taurus. He and others then called 911.

“We’re on 75, going south before you get to the Dayton Mall, and there’s two cars shooting at each other. I mean, it’s bad,” a 911 caller said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Polanco said he ducked down.

“At the time, I didn’t know if the car in front was shooting back,” he said.

He went on to say he only saw shots being fired from the chase car. He believes the man had a handgun and was partially standing out of the back door behind the driver, not a sunroof.

“From the moment they crossed us, it looked like where they were shooting was missing every shot,” he said.

West Carrollton police confirmed that three vehicles were hit, but somehow no one was hurt.

Polanco said when he parked his delivery truck, he saw one of the shots hit his truck. A bullet hole was in the fender above his driver’s side front tire.

“It was crazy to see,” he said. “Something crazy to witness and actually see instead of watching it somewhere.”

Police are still working to identify people in both cars.

