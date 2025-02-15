Crash impacts traffic at busy intersection in Dayton

DAYTON — A car crash impacted traffic at a busy intersection in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred at Patterson Road and S Smithville Road just after 4 p.m.

iWitness 7 video shows at least two cars with damage.

Several Dayton police cruisers and at least one tow truck were also spotted on scene.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this crash.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

