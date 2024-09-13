UPDATE: Crash scene clears on I-75 near Austin Landing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 3:28 p.m.:
The crash has since cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
INITIAL REPORT:
Crews are responding to reports of a crash along I-75 in Montgomery County Friday afternoon.
According to OHGO, the left lane on I-75 South at Austin Boulevard is blocked due to a crash.
News Center 7 is working to learn what is going on and will continue to update this story.
