UPDATE: Crash scene clears on I-75 near Austin Landing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 3:28 p.m.:

The crash has since cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

INITIAL REPORT:

Crews are responding to reports of a crash along I-75 in Montgomery County Friday afternoon.

According to OHGO, the left lane on I-75 South at Austin Boulevard is blocked due to a crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn what is going on and will continue to update this story.

