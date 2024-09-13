Man arrested after young girl he reported missing was found dead

ERIE COUNTY — A man is facing murder charges after a young girl he reported missing was found dead in Ohio Thursday night, according to WOIO-19 TV and WEWS-5 TV.

Devin O’Brien, 29, called Sandusky police around 9 p.m. to report that the child was missing, according to Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver.

Officers found the girl’s body while responding and searching in the 4000 block of Venice Road, both stations report.

Oliver said the discovery led officers to arrest O’Brien on suspicion of murder.

O’Brien is currently booked into the Erie County Jail.

