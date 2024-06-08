Couple fends off attacking dogs: ‘It was so chaotic. It’s almost like a dream or nightmare’

DAYTON — An elderly couple and their dog are recovering tonight from cuts and other injuries caused by two separate and unrelated dog attacks in one week.

>> Driverless golf cart hits woman sitting in a lawn chair

The first attack involved at least two stray dogs that raced into Carl and Linda Kegley’s backyard in Dayton and roughed up Carl and his dog, Bailey, the couple said Friday.

“They were trying to tear her apart,” Carl said. When he used his body to shield Bailey, the strays went after him.

Days after that attack, a dog being walked off its leash bolted from its owner, entered the backyard and targeted Bailey.

“It was so chaotic. It’s almost like a dream or nightmare,” Linda recalled.

The owner used a garden hose to beat his animal, to get it off Bailey, she said.

Hear more from Carl and Linda Kegley as they share their harrowing story with News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott, tonight at 11.





©2024 Cox Media Group