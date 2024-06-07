Medical helicopter responding to golf cart crash near Eldora Speedway

DARKE COUNTY — CareFlight is responding to a golf cart crash near Eldora Speedway Friday afternoon, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatch supervisor confirmed.

>> Fiancé accused in death of Katelyn Markham pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Just before 2 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the area of Eldora Speedway, in the 13000 block of OH-118, on reports of a golf cart crash.

Information on the severity of any injuries was not immediately available.

It is unclear what caused this reported crash.

We will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group