‘Could have prevented that illness;’ Health leaders urging parents to get kids vaccinated

OHIO — With back-to-school season coming up, state health leaders are urging parents to get their kids vaccinated.

Preventable viruses like measles and whooping cough have been on the rise in Ohio.

“We continue to see tragic cases of so many of these vaccine-preventable illnesses popping up right here in Ohio,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, said.

State health leaders are concerned about kids getting sick this school year with potentially deadly diseases.

“The reality is that that means that a child is going to become very ill, a child is going to suffer, a child is going to end up with a lifetime disability, or, sadly, in some instances, a child is going to die. And we could have prevented that illness,” Dr. Vanderhoff said.





