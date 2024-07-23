Ohio Turnpike warns of scammers requesting payments via text

OHIO — The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is warning toll customers of a resurgence of text scammers.

The text scams come from scammers requesting payment for unpaid tolls through fraudulent websites, the commission said in a post on X.

The commission said the Ohio Turnpike does not request payments from E-ZPass customers via text.

Collection of unpaid tolls or toll violations will not occur by text either.

The only website links that are associated with the Ohio Turnpike’s E-ZPass accounts are ezpassoh.com and ohioturnpike.org/.

The type of scam is known as “smishing”.





