Manufacturing company to lay off over 60 workers by September

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A manufacturing company is planning to lay off more than 60 employees from its Harrison Township location by September.

idX Corp., a retail fixture manufacturer, sent a letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on July 18 detailing their plans to lay off 62 employees by Sept 16.

The company makes cabinets and other fixtures for retail stores and other companies, such as Dillards, Gucci, and Nordstrom as well as others.

idX Corp is a subsidiary of UFP Industries, a company that specializes in Construction, Retail Solutions, and Packaging, according to the idX Corp. website.

The reduction in workforce is expected to be permanent, but they don’t expect to close the facility.

The company also indicated in the letter that there are no other reductions planned.









