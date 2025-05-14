Corvette stopped going 106 mph on I-70

PREBLE COUNTY — State troopers stopped a driver going nearly 40 miles over the speed limit on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

An Ohio State Highway Patrol lieutenant clocked the driver going 106 mph on I-70 in Preble County.

The speed limit in that area is 70 mph.

“Remember to #SlowDown and always travel the speed limit,” OSHP wrote on social media.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group