Corrections officer accused of bringing drugs into Ohio jail arrested

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A corrections officer accused of bringing drugs into the Cuyahoga County Jail has been arrested, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department said the female corrections officer has been charged with drug trafficking and illegal conveyance of narcotics in a detention facility.

TRENDING STORIES:

WOIO-19 reported that she has since been booked in the Geauga County Jail.

The corrections officer’s identity was not immediately available.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel released a statement on the incident to WOIO-19.

“The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department takes these matters extremely seriously, having zero tolerance for any employee who violates the law or compromises the integrity of the Corrections Center... We are committed to providing a healthy, safe, drug-free environment for all residents, employees, and visitors of the facility.” — Sheriff Harold Pretel said

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group