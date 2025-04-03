Coroner IDs woman shot, killed by police after she displayed a gun on Ohio interstate

CLERMONT COUNTY — A 34-year-old woman was shot and killed by police late Tuesday night after displaying a gun on an Ohio interstate.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to Interstate 275 in Clermont County on reports of a wrong-way driver.

The OSHP told that a trooper located a Ford Escape driving northbound on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of the interstate.

The trooper intentionally collided his cruiser with the vehicle, bringing it to a stop against the concrete barrier.

The driver then displayed a gun, prompting officers to open fire. It was not specified whether a trooper fired the shots or if it was a Union Township Police Department officer.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Clermont County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 34-year-old Kelsey Hildal from Blue Ash, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

A trooper received minor injuries that were unrelated to the shooting, according to OSHP.

The shooting is being investigated by Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

