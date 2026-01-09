Coroner IDs woman killed in crash involving ambulance in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — The woman who died in a crash involving an ambulance in Butler County has been identified.

Ernestina Obeng, 43, was identified on Thursday by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash involved two vehicles just before 6 p.m. on Beckett Road in West Chester.

Our news partner, WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, reports that one of the vehicles was an ambulance. It was returning to the station after taking a patient to the hospital.

Two people were in the other vehicle. Medics transported both to an area hospital.

Obeng died because of multiple traumatic injuries from the crash at West Chester UC Hospital, the coroner’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2026 Cox Media Group